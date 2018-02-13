Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

5664 Vonnie Lane Available 03/07/20 JUST BUILT 3 Bedroom Cypress House For Rent! - This is a BRAND NEW build! This entire home was just built from the ground up! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house for rent in Cypress. Centrally located to theme parks, freeways, beaches, and night life. This is a beautiful home with all the bells and whistles. Don't want to miss out on this one!



Features:



-1050 Square feet of living space

-3 Bedrooms

-2 Bathrooms

-Very spacious FINISHED 2 car garage with automatic opener

-Utility sink and laundry hookups in garage

-Dual pane windows throughout

-Brand new central AC/Heating system

-Brand new gorgeous kitchen with soft close cabinets, granite counter tops, custom back splash and recessed lighting

-All stainless steel appliances (stove/oven, dishwasher, range hood) and stainless steel sink

-Brand new bathrooms with custom vanities and granite counter tops

-Brand new water saving fixtures throughout

-Integrated fire sprinkler system throughout house

-Large master bedroom with mirrored closet doors and ceiling fan

-Energy efficient LED lighting throughout

-Brand new vinyl planks throughout, no carpet

-Block wall and vinyl fencing in backyard

-Water included in rent

-Landscaping included in rent



*Ready for move in on March 15th

**Backyard landscaping will be completed in coming weeks**



To schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text:



Kevin Jamison

714-614-1759

Watkins Property Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5603429)