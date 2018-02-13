All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like
5664 Vonnie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
5664 Vonnie Lane
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

5664 Vonnie Lane

5664 Vonnie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5664 Vonnie Lane, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5664 Vonnie Lane Available 03/07/20 JUST BUILT 3 Bedroom Cypress House For Rent! - This is a BRAND NEW build! This entire home was just built from the ground up! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house for rent in Cypress. Centrally located to theme parks, freeways, beaches, and night life. This is a beautiful home with all the bells and whistles. Don't want to miss out on this one!

Features:

-1050 Square feet of living space
-3 Bedrooms
-2 Bathrooms
-Very spacious FINISHED 2 car garage with automatic opener
-Utility sink and laundry hookups in garage
-Dual pane windows throughout
-Brand new central AC/Heating system
-Brand new gorgeous kitchen with soft close cabinets, granite counter tops, custom back splash and recessed lighting
-All stainless steel appliances (stove/oven, dishwasher, range hood) and stainless steel sink
-Brand new bathrooms with custom vanities and granite counter tops
-Brand new water saving fixtures throughout
-Integrated fire sprinkler system throughout house
-Large master bedroom with mirrored closet doors and ceiling fan
-Energy efficient LED lighting throughout
-Brand new vinyl planks throughout, no carpet
-Block wall and vinyl fencing in backyard
-Water included in rent
-Landscaping included in rent

*Ready for move in on March 15th
**Backyard landscaping will be completed in coming weeks**

To schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text:

Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5603429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5664 Vonnie Lane have any available units?
5664 Vonnie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5664 Vonnie Lane have?
Some of 5664 Vonnie Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5664 Vonnie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5664 Vonnie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5664 Vonnie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5664 Vonnie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5664 Vonnie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5664 Vonnie Lane offers parking.
Does 5664 Vonnie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5664 Vonnie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5664 Vonnie Lane have a pool?
No, 5664 Vonnie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5664 Vonnie Lane have accessible units?
No, 5664 Vonnie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5664 Vonnie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5664 Vonnie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5664 Vonnie Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5664 Vonnie Lane has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 BedroomsCypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with ParkingCypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine