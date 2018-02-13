Amenities
5664 Vonnie Lane Available 03/07/20 JUST BUILT 3 Bedroom Cypress House For Rent! - This is a BRAND NEW build! This entire home was just built from the ground up! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house for rent in Cypress. Centrally located to theme parks, freeways, beaches, and night life. This is a beautiful home with all the bells and whistles. Don't want to miss out on this one!
Features:
-1050 Square feet of living space
-3 Bedrooms
-2 Bathrooms
-Very spacious FINISHED 2 car garage with automatic opener
-Utility sink and laundry hookups in garage
-Dual pane windows throughout
-Brand new central AC/Heating system
-Brand new gorgeous kitchen with soft close cabinets, granite counter tops, custom back splash and recessed lighting
-All stainless steel appliances (stove/oven, dishwasher, range hood) and stainless steel sink
-Brand new bathrooms with custom vanities and granite counter tops
-Brand new water saving fixtures throughout
-Integrated fire sprinkler system throughout house
-Large master bedroom with mirrored closet doors and ceiling fan
-Energy efficient LED lighting throughout
-Brand new vinyl planks throughout, no carpet
-Block wall and vinyl fencing in backyard
-Water included in rent
-Landscaping included in rent
*Ready for move in on March 15th
**Backyard landscaping will be completed in coming weeks**
To schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text:
Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management
No Pets Allowed
