How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
5393 Twin Lakes Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

5393 Twin Lakes Dr

5393 Twin Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5393 Twin Lakes Drive, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Description

Two Story Condo in a Beautiful Community in Cypress! This amazing two story condo is spread over 1,164 sq ft. and has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms! The unit features large living spaces, a community pool, beautiful creeks and foliage throughout, and a detached 2 car garage! On the first floor, youll find a large half bath for your convenience, a spacious living room with a fireplace, views of the peaceful creeks and kitchen with plenty of storage! The kitchen features cabinet and counter space, a double sink, dishwasher, and washer and dryer hookups! There is a quaint sized dining room, which is perfect for entertaining guests! The two bedrooms are located upstairs along with a full bathroom which is accessible through the master bedroom and hallway. Each bedroom features large windows that will illuminate the rooms with plenty of natural lighting and a large closet with room for abundant storage! This condo includes a front and back patio area with a peaceful river stream view! The community includes a pool and spa! Water and trash included, tenant responsible for gas and electric. Sorry, no pets.
$ 2,200 Per Month

Property Size: 1164

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Deposit: $2200
Amenities

No Dogs Allowed
No Cats Allowed
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5393 Twin Lakes Dr have any available units?
5393 Twin Lakes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5393 Twin Lakes Dr have?
Some of 5393 Twin Lakes Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5393 Twin Lakes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5393 Twin Lakes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5393 Twin Lakes Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5393 Twin Lakes Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5393 Twin Lakes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5393 Twin Lakes Dr offers parking.
Does 5393 Twin Lakes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5393 Twin Lakes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5393 Twin Lakes Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5393 Twin Lakes Dr has a pool.
Does 5393 Twin Lakes Dr have accessible units?
No, 5393 Twin Lakes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5393 Twin Lakes Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5393 Twin Lakes Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5393 Twin Lakes Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5393 Twin Lakes Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

