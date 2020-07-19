5161 Marcella Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Single Story Cypress Home in Great Location. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. New Interior Two Tone Paint and Carpet Throughout. Brand New A/C Systems! Spacious Remodeled Kitchen with Newer Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Daily Dining Area. Large Living Room with New Capet and Dual Pane Sliding Glass Door. 2 Car Attached Garage with Extra Long Driveway. Large Newly Landscaped Backyard and New Patio Cover. Perfect for Entertaining. Highly Rated Cypress Schools including Morris Elementary and Oxford Academy. Sorry no pets