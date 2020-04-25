All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 4943 Embassy Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
4943 Embassy Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4943 Embassy Way

4943 Embassy Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4943 Embassy Way, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN CYPRESS AVAILABLE--CALL US TODAY!**1/2 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - This is a Two-Story, Two (2) Bedroom, One and a Half (1.5) Bathroom Condo in a Gated Community in Cypress with Stove, Dishwasher, Carpets, Blinds, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Double Car Garage with Opener, Central Air, Community Pool, Small Pet OK w/ Deposit.

**MOVE-IN SPECIAL- 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-- Call us Today!

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

(RLNE3951305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4943 Embassy Way have any available units?
4943 Embassy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 4943 Embassy Way have?
Some of 4943 Embassy Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4943 Embassy Way currently offering any rent specials?
4943 Embassy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4943 Embassy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4943 Embassy Way is pet friendly.
Does 4943 Embassy Way offer parking?
Yes, 4943 Embassy Way offers parking.
Does 4943 Embassy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4943 Embassy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4943 Embassy Way have a pool?
Yes, 4943 Embassy Way has a pool.
Does 4943 Embassy Way have accessible units?
No, 4943 Embassy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4943 Embassy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4943 Embassy Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4943 Embassy Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4943 Embassy Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine