Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

4520 Larwin Avenue

4520 Larwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4520 Larwin Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb2f038087 ---- This 1,240 square foot unit is located at Cypress! It has many amenities like a Community Pool, Clubhouse and Playground. As you enter the Townhome you will find the highly illuminated living room that has direct access to the private patio. The Dining room adjacent to the living room has is spacious and perfect for your holiday dinners. The Kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinet space and a gas stove and dishwasher. The first bathroom is located in the lower floor and has the washer and dryer inside. As you make your way upstairs you find the three spacious bedrooms will plenty of closet space and new carpet throughout. The Second bathroom is located upstairs and it comes with a full bath. This Unit comes with Centra AC and two assigned parking spaces. Sorry no pets allowed. Make this your home today!! Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type:Townhome Year Built: 1965 Utilities Included: Gardener, HOA, Trash Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher Garage / Parking: 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Flooring: Laminate, Tile and Carpet Yard: Back Private Patio Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Central Ac Community Clubhouse Community Playground Community Pools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Larwin Avenue have any available units?
4520 Larwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 4520 Larwin Avenue have?
Some of 4520 Larwin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Larwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Larwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Larwin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 Larwin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4520 Larwin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Larwin Avenue offers parking.
Does 4520 Larwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4520 Larwin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Larwin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4520 Larwin Avenue has a pool.
Does 4520 Larwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4520 Larwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Larwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Larwin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 Larwin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4520 Larwin Avenue has units with air conditioning.

