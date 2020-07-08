4520 Larwin Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb2f038087 ---- This 1,240 square foot unit is located at Cypress! It has many amenities like a Community Pool, Clubhouse and Playground. As you enter the Townhome you will find the highly illuminated living room that has direct access to the private patio. The Dining room adjacent to the living room has is spacious and perfect for your holiday dinners. The Kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinet space and a gas stove and dishwasher. The first bathroom is located in the lower floor and has the washer and dryer inside. As you make your way upstairs you find the three spacious bedrooms will plenty of closet space and new carpet throughout. The Second bathroom is located upstairs and it comes with a full bath. This Unit comes with Centra AC and two assigned parking spaces. Sorry no pets allowed. Make this your home today!! Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type:Townhome Year Built: 1965 Utilities Included: Gardener, HOA, Trash Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher Garage / Parking: 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Flooring: Laminate, Tile and Carpet Yard: Back Private Patio Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Central Ac Community Clubhouse Community Playground Community Pools