4270 Paseo De Oro

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Available 12/01/19 Beautiful Townhome in sought after Community - Property Id: 170276



Remodeled Tanglewood North Townhome in Award Winning Cypress School District. Access to Landell Elementary as well as Oxford Academy. This is an amazing opportunity to live in the desirable Tanglewood homes. Wonderful family community with pools and greenbelts throughout.



This property won't last!



Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Granite Kitchen counters and ample amount of cabinet space. Brand new dishwasher. A wet bar with a granite countertop off the kitchen leading into a spacious family area. Detached garage with Washer and Dryer hookups. Massive master bedroom with in suite bathroom. Central air and heat along with some ceiling fans. New dual pane windows... Plus much more! Too much to list. Contact today!



Available December 1, 2019

Property Id 170276



No Dogs Allowed



