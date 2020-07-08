All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 4270 Paseo De Oro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
4270 Paseo De Oro
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

4270 Paseo De Oro

4270 Paseo De Oro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4270 Paseo De Oro, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 12/01/19 Beautiful Townhome in sought after Community - Property Id: 170276

Remodeled Tanglewood North Townhome in Award Winning Cypress School District. Access to Landell Elementary as well as Oxford Academy. This is an amazing opportunity to live in the desirable Tanglewood homes. Wonderful family community with pools and greenbelts throughout.

This property won't last!

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Granite Kitchen counters and ample amount of cabinet space. Brand new dishwasher. A wet bar with a granite countertop off the kitchen leading into a spacious family area. Detached garage with Washer and Dryer hookups. Massive master bedroom with in suite bathroom. Central air and heat along with some ceiling fans. New dual pane windows... Plus much more! Too much to list. Contact today!

Available December 1, 2019
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170276p
Property Id 170276

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5256705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4270 Paseo De Oro have any available units?
4270 Paseo De Oro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 4270 Paseo De Oro have?
Some of 4270 Paseo De Oro's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4270 Paseo De Oro currently offering any rent specials?
4270 Paseo De Oro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4270 Paseo De Oro pet-friendly?
No, 4270 Paseo De Oro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 4270 Paseo De Oro offer parking?
Yes, 4270 Paseo De Oro offers parking.
Does 4270 Paseo De Oro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4270 Paseo De Oro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4270 Paseo De Oro have a pool?
Yes, 4270 Paseo De Oro has a pool.
Does 4270 Paseo De Oro have accessible units?
No, 4270 Paseo De Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 4270 Paseo De Oro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4270 Paseo De Oro has units with dishwashers.
Does 4270 Paseo De Oro have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4270 Paseo De Oro has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine