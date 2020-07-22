11432 Tilghman Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Great opportunity for a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in highly sought after Cypress Village. This is a two story (1,799 sqft.) home with a 2-car garage and patio. This home was remodeled just two years ago with new flooring, fireplaces, stairs, windows, recessed lighting, and bathrooms. The kitchen was remodeled just 5 months ago, therefore it practically feels like a brand new home. This rental comes with two fridges (kitchen & garage) and washer/dryer. The back patio features a built-in BBQ and hardscaped for easy maintenance. This community features swimming pools, spas, club houses, and greenbelts. No pets please.