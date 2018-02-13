11336 Orrs Court

Amenities

11336 Orss Court, Cypress, CA 90630 Is a lovely one story stand alone home located in cypress village. Features include: three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms; spacious living and dining room with wood burning fireplace. Large master bedroom, kitchen with breakfast bar which opens to a family room with a private patio. 2 car detached garage. Great location with guest parking nearby. Homeowners association includes tennis court, 3 pools, spa, 3 clubhouses, saunas, greenbelts and walk ways. Great location and this home will not last.