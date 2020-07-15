All apartments in Cypress
10452 Whirlaway Street

10452 Whirlaway Street
Location

10452 Whirlaway Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a charming, bright and beautiful single story home in the most convenient location of Cypress. It features 4 spacious bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms, with recessed lighting in the living room, kitchen and dining area, central air conditioning and heating. New flooring, New upgraded kitchen & bathroom. Private beautiful landscaped backyard with new turf artificial grass which offers open-air place to relax and entertain. Best of all top rated Cypress School district, Vessels elementary, Lexington Junior high, Cypress High & Oxford Academy. Conveniently located near shopping center and restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10452 Whirlaway Street have any available units?
10452 Whirlaway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
Is 10452 Whirlaway Street currently offering any rent specials?
10452 Whirlaway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10452 Whirlaway Street pet-friendly?
No, 10452 Whirlaway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 10452 Whirlaway Street offer parking?
No, 10452 Whirlaway Street does not offer parking.
Does 10452 Whirlaway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10452 Whirlaway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10452 Whirlaway Street have a pool?
No, 10452 Whirlaway Street does not have a pool.
Does 10452 Whirlaway Street have accessible units?
No, 10452 Whirlaway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10452 Whirlaway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10452 Whirlaway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10452 Whirlaway Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10452 Whirlaway Street has units with air conditioning.
