10452 Whirlaway Street

This is a charming, bright and beautiful single story home in the most convenient location of Cypress. It features 4 spacious bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms, with recessed lighting in the living room, kitchen and dining area, central air conditioning and heating. New flooring, New upgraded kitchen & bathroom. Private beautiful landscaped backyard with new turf artificial grass which offers open-air place to relax and entertain. Best of all top rated Cypress School district, Vessels elementary, Lexington Junior high, Cypress High & Oxford Academy. Conveniently located near shopping center and restaurant.