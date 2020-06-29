10440 Rexford Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

single-story family residence in an inside tract and cul-de-sac location in a great neighborhood.; This home boasts of a really nice open, spacious floor plan with a large family room, dining room,kitchen and living room; walking distance to schools and shopping; This property has 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bath, 1,781 sq.ft., with high ceilings, central air conditioning, forced-air heating; laminate wood flooring and porcelain tile flooring at entry hall and kitchen;shades at kitchen windows,shutters in living room,dining room and all bedrooms;kitchen and bathrooms with quartz countertops; recessed lights, new paint and sprinklers;Appliances included are stainless steel refrigerator,range/oven, microwave and dishwasher; washer / dryer also included ( not guaranteed nor warranted by owner); no pets and no smoking; Tenants to get 1 year renters insurance ; some new landscaping will be planted at the front yard;

please text/call Ed Pascual for more info at 714-249-8906