/
Cypress, CA
/
10440 Rexford Court
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:42 PM

10440 Rexford Court

10440 Rexford Court · No Longer Available
Location

10440 Rexford Court, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
single-story family residence in an inside tract and cul-de-sac location in a great neighborhood.; This home boasts of a really nice open, spacious floor plan with a large family room, dining room,kitchen and living room; walking distance to schools and shopping; This property has 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bath, 1,781 sq.ft., with high ceilings, central air conditioning, forced-air heating; laminate wood flooring and porcelain tile flooring at entry hall and kitchen;shades at kitchen windows,shutters in living room,dining room and all bedrooms;kitchen and bathrooms with quartz countertops; recessed lights, new paint and sprinklers;Appliances included are stainless steel refrigerator,range/oven, microwave and dishwasher; washer / dryer also included ( not guaranteed nor warranted by owner); no pets and no smoking; Tenants to get 1 year renters insurance ; some new landscaping will be planted at the front yard;
please text/call Ed Pascual for more info at 714-249-8906

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10440 Rexford Court have any available units?
10440 Rexford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 10440 Rexford Court have?
Some of 10440 Rexford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10440 Rexford Court currently offering any rent specials?
10440 Rexford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10440 Rexford Court pet-friendly?
No, 10440 Rexford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 10440 Rexford Court offer parking?
Yes, 10440 Rexford Court offers parking.
Does 10440 Rexford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10440 Rexford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10440 Rexford Court have a pool?
No, 10440 Rexford Court does not have a pool.
Does 10440 Rexford Court have accessible units?
No, 10440 Rexford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10440 Rexford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10440 Rexford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10440 Rexford Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10440 Rexford Court has units with air conditioning.

