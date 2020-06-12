/
3 bedroom apartments
202 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA
42 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,718
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Vallco Park South
11 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
36 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,482
1236 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Rancho Rinconada
1 Unit Available
10550 BARNHART CT
10550 Barnhart Court, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1350 sqft
10550 BARNHART CT Available 06/20/20 Cupertino Award winning schools, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large yard! - Marketing Description: Single Family home Address: 10550 Barnhart Ct, Cupertino, CA 95014 Location: S.
Rancho Rinconada
1 Unit Available
10010 Bret Avenue
10010 Bret Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1284 sqft
Beautiful Walkable Neighborhood - $4,100 / 3Br/2Ba - Lovely Single-story home in Cupertino! - 10010 Bret Avenue is located right off Stevens Creek Blvd. and Lawrence Expy.
Rancho Rinconada
1 Unit Available
19147 Loree Ave
19147 Loree Avenue, Cupertino, CA
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 Unit Available
10161 Prado Vista Avenue
10161 Prado Vista Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1584 sqft
Find Tranquility in this Cupertino Single Family Home for Rent! - Step inside this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in the heart of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping greets you in the front yard.
1 Unit Available
10728 Deep Cliffe Drive
10728 Deep Cliffe Drive, Cupertino, CA
CUPERTINO -Spacious 4/3 Tri-level Home/with Pool in Well Established Neighborhood/Close to 85/280 - Type: Single Family Home Address: 10728 Deep Cliffe Dr, Cupertino, CA 95014 Location: S. Foothill, St.
1 Unit Available
1553 Aster Lane
1553 Aster Lane, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1700 sqft
1553 Aster Lane Available 06/21/20 Cozy3 bedroom 2 Bath with Award winning Cupertino Schools - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood just off Stelling Avenue, close to Kennedy Junior High and Monte Vista High.
1 Unit Available
21134 Hazelbrook Dr
21134 Hazelbrook Drive, Cupertino, CA
5 Bedroom/3 bath 2,935 sq. ft. Beautiful home, recently remodeled, spacious floor plan 1 bedroom/bath downstairs 4 bedrooms 2 bath upstairs, Balcony, New Hardwood and tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Cupertino
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,161
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
1 Unit Available
3416 Forbes Avenue
3416 Forbes Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
Charming four bedroom, two full bath single-family home. 1,420 sq.ft. The major intersection is Lawrence Expressway and Pruneridge Ave. Located close to many tech companies.
Country Lane
1 Unit Available
4893 Clarendon Drive
4893 Clarendon Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath + Bonus Room/Office in West San Jose - Country Lane! - This beautifully updated West San Jose home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office.
Rogers
1 Unit Available
1134 Del Cambre Dr
1134 Del Cambre Drive, San Jose, CA
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Rainbow
1 Unit Available
1408 Miller Ave
1408 Miller Avenue, San Jose, CA
Beautiful, Spacious and Well Appointed 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom West SJ Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home in desirable West San Jose neighborhood within walking distance to top Cupertino schools.
Country Club
1 Unit Available
922 Lundy Ln
922 Lundy Lane, Loyola, CA
This gorgeous Los Altos estate offers more than 4,600 square feet of luxury living on over half of an acre of land in an exceptional neighborhood. The estate lives as a 5-bedroom, 3.
Country Club
1 Unit Available
664 Oakridge DR
664 Oakridge Drive, Loyola, CA
This beautiful multi-million dollar Los Altos home, remodeled in 2012, is on a 21,500sf lot in a cul de sac street near Los Altos Golf & Country Club.
Ortega
1 Unit Available
840 Duncardine Way
840 Duncardine Way, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1328 sqft
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Water, garbage and PGE. Landscaping: Included Parking: 2 Car attached garage with street parking as well Laundry: Washer and Dryer included Pet Policy: No Security Deposit: $4,195.
Results within 5 miles of Cupertino
Moffett-Whisman
20 Units Available
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,060
1193 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
Heritage District
28 Units Available
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,814
1402 sqft
.
Grant-Sylvan Park
42 Units Available
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,862
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
East Murphy
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
Heritage District
16 Units Available
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,382
1367 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
Miramonte-Springer
21 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,177
1287 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
