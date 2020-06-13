All apartments in Crestline
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

25152 Valle

25152 Valle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25152 Valle Drive, Crestline, CA 92325

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool table
Upscale View Home with Garage - Newly built upscale home with city lights and desert views. Granite counters, copper sink, double ovens. All bedrooms downstairs. The Master bath is spaciously appointed with a spa tub and large separate shower. 2 good sized additional bedrooms and full bath downstairs with a den and pool table. The entire home has lovely upgraded finishes. Separate laundry room and 1/2 bath just off kitchen. 2 decks off the back of the home to enjoy the views. Over sized 2 car garage. NO PETS

(RLNE5828607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25152 Valle have any available units?
25152 Valle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crestline, CA.
What amenities does 25152 Valle have?
Some of 25152 Valle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25152 Valle currently offering any rent specials?
25152 Valle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25152 Valle pet-friendly?
No, 25152 Valle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crestline.
Does 25152 Valle offer parking?
Yes, 25152 Valle does offer parking.
Does 25152 Valle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25152 Valle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25152 Valle have a pool?
No, 25152 Valle does not have a pool.
Does 25152 Valle have accessible units?
No, 25152 Valle does not have accessible units.
Does 25152 Valle have units with dishwashers?
No, 25152 Valle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25152 Valle have units with air conditioning?
No, 25152 Valle does not have units with air conditioning.
