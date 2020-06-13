25152 Valle

Amenities

Upscale View Home with Garage - Newly built upscale home with city lights and desert views. Granite counters, copper sink, double ovens. All bedrooms downstairs. The Master bath is spaciously appointed with a spa tub and large separate shower. 2 good sized additional bedrooms and full bath downstairs with a den and pool table. The entire home has lovely upgraded finishes. Separate laundry room and 1/2 bath just off kitchen. 2 decks off the back of the home to enjoy the views. Over sized 2 car garage. NO PETS



(RLNE5828607)