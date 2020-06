Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom and 2 baths with a large bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom, but does not have a built in Closet. Home has lots of storage inside. Also has a 2 car attached garage with storage inside. Home has a large living room with a gas fireplace. The house has been painted inside and outside, new flooring, new window coverings, and new stove top. This home is located in the Charter Oak School District. Has a big backyard, great for kids and pets.