861 S. Calvados St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Single Family Home in Covina - Lovely Single Story Home on a Cul-De-Sac Street. Bright and airy. Tile roof. Central air-conditioning and Double pane windows. Tiled entry to step down living/dining room combo. Large family room with fireplace. Kitchen with built-ins and trash compactor. Three comfortable bedrooms-Master Suite with its own bathroom and a walk-in closet. 2 other bedrooms share a bath. A sliding glass door leads to a covered patio and a large, nice fenced back yard. It surely is an entertainer's delight to enjoy relaxation and back yard activities. Two-car-attached garage direct access into the house. Convenient location and close walking to Shopping, Transportation, and easy freeway access. No pets...Sorry.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5806681)