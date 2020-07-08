All apartments in Covina
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

861 S. Calvados St.

861 South Calvados Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

861 South Calvados Avenue, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Covina - Lovely Single Story Home on a Cul-De-Sac Street. Bright and airy. Tile roof. Central air-conditioning and Double pane windows. Tiled entry to step down living/dining room combo. Large family room with fireplace. Kitchen with built-ins and trash compactor. Three comfortable bedrooms-Master Suite with its own bathroom and a walk-in closet. 2 other bedrooms share a bath. A sliding glass door leads to a covered patio and a large, nice fenced back yard. It surely is an entertainer's delight to enjoy relaxation and back yard activities. Two-car-attached garage direct access into the house. Convenient location and close walking to Shopping, Transportation, and easy freeway access. No pets...Sorry.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 S. Calvados St. have any available units?
861 S. Calvados St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 861 S. Calvados St. have?
Some of 861 S. Calvados St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 S. Calvados St. currently offering any rent specials?
861 S. Calvados St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 S. Calvados St. pet-friendly?
No, 861 S. Calvados St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 861 S. Calvados St. offer parking?
Yes, 861 S. Calvados St. offers parking.
Does 861 S. Calvados St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 S. Calvados St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 S. Calvados St. have a pool?
No, 861 S. Calvados St. does not have a pool.
Does 861 S. Calvados St. have accessible units?
No, 861 S. Calvados St. does not have accessible units.
Does 861 S. Calvados St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 S. Calvados St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 861 S. Calvados St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 861 S. Calvados St. has units with air conditioning.

