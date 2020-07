Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful home in a very desirable area! Huge lot located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, 1648sqft. House is ready to move in except for the installation of the new garage door and appliances. Freshly painted inside and out, new stove and new built in microwave (on order), dishwasher, two car garage, inside laundry, fireplace, huge rear yard and very private.



(RLNE5225041)