688 N Rimsdale Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful home located in the gated Covina Palms community. Very open floor plan with high ceilings and plenty of natural light. It has 5 bedroom with 3 Upgraded baths (one bedroom with bathroom downstairs). Upstairs has 4 bedrooms which includes the master suite. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout. kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace. Master bathroom features his and hers sinks, shower, and a walk-in closet. Two car garages attached with Plenty storage. The HOA offers amenities including swimming pool, and park. Close to shopping center, markets and restaurants. Walking distance to school. Very convenient location. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.