All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 688 N Rimsdale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
688 N Rimsdale Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:08 AM

688 N Rimsdale Avenue

688 North Rimsdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

688 North Rimsdale Avenue, Covina, CA 91722
Covina

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home located in the gated Covina Palms community. Very open floor plan with high ceilings and plenty of natural light. It has 5 bedroom with 3 Upgraded baths (one bedroom with bathroom downstairs). Upstairs has 4 bedrooms which includes the master suite. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout. kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace. Master bathroom features his and hers sinks, shower, and a walk-in closet. Two car garages attached with Plenty storage. The HOA offers amenities including swimming pool, and park. Close to shopping center, markets and restaurants. Walking distance to school. Very convenient location. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 N Rimsdale Avenue have any available units?
688 N Rimsdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 688 N Rimsdale Avenue have?
Some of 688 N Rimsdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 688 N Rimsdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
688 N Rimsdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 N Rimsdale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 688 N Rimsdale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 688 N Rimsdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 688 N Rimsdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 688 N Rimsdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 688 N Rimsdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 N Rimsdale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 688 N Rimsdale Avenue has a pool.
Does 688 N Rimsdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 688 N Rimsdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 688 N Rimsdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 688 N Rimsdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 688 N Rimsdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 688 N Rimsdale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724

Similar Pages

Covina 1 BedroomsCovina 2 Bedrooms
Covina Apartments with GymCovina Apartments with Parking
Covina Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles