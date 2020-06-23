All apartments in Covina
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

613 South Vecino Drive

613 South Vecino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

613 South Vecino Drive, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Ideal home ready to move-in comes with original Oak hardwood flooring, porcelain tile in spacious kitchen and bathrooms. Alarm system, high ceiling in the living room with fireplace. Perfectly complemented newer windows, sliding doors, copper plumbing, paint, water heater, front and rear lawns. The 2090 sq.ft. does not include a permitted lifetime warranty Sunroom. Excellent neighborhood in Covina on a cul-de-sac. Great location that is close to the most desirable and prestigious South Hills High School. Long driveway for car parking. Owner reserves the 2-car garage to store her 2 cars and furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 S Vecino Drive have any available units?
613 S Vecino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 613 S Vecino Drive have?
Some of 613 S Vecino Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 S Vecino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 S Vecino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 S Vecino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 613 S Vecino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 613 S Vecino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 613 S Vecino Drive offers parking.
Does 613 S Vecino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 S Vecino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 S Vecino Drive have a pool?
No, 613 S Vecino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 613 S Vecino Drive have accessible units?
No, 613 S Vecino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 613 S Vecino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 S Vecino Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 S Vecino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 S Vecino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
