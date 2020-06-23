613 S Vecino Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Ideal home ready to move-in comes with original Oak hardwood flooring, porcelain tile in spacious kitchen and bathrooms. Alarm system, high ceiling in the living room with fireplace. Perfectly complemented newer windows, sliding doors, copper plumbing, paint, water heater, front and rear lawns. The 2090 sq.ft. does not include a permitted lifetime warranty Sunroom. Excellent neighborhood in Covina on a cul-de-sac. Great location that is close to the most desirable and prestigious South Hills High School. Long driveway for car parking. Owner reserves the 2-car garage to store her 2 cars and furniture.