607 E Algrove Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious property has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with 1,477 living sq. feet. The home has been completely renovated with new custom wood floors, new carpet in the bedrooms new central air conditioning with area coolers in a couple of the bedrooms if you want to cool only 1 room at a time. Sparkling white kitchen with refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Enter into your beautiful landscaped backyard with covered patio great for entertaining. The interior has just been painted and additional upgrades give this home a modern feel. This property is located in the City of Covina.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Covina Valley

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

PETS: Small pets may be allowed – Submit photo with application

GARDENING: Tenant billed $75.00 monthly