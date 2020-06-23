All apartments in Covina
607 E Algrove Street

607 East Algrove Street · No Longer Available
Location

607 East Algrove Street, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious property has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with 1,477 living sq. feet. The home has been completely renovated with new custom wood floors, new carpet in the bedrooms new central air conditioning with area coolers in a couple of the bedrooms if you want to cool only 1 room at a time. Sparkling white kitchen with refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Enter into your beautiful landscaped backyard with covered patio great for entertaining. The interior has just been painted and additional upgrades give this home a modern feel. This property is located in the City of Covina.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Covina Valley
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
PETS: Small pets may be allowed – Submit photo with application
GARDENING: Tenant billed $75.00 monthly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 E Algrove Street have any available units?
607 E Algrove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 607 E Algrove Street have?
Some of 607 E Algrove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 E Algrove Street currently offering any rent specials?
607 E Algrove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 E Algrove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 E Algrove Street is pet friendly.
Does 607 E Algrove Street offer parking?
No, 607 E Algrove Street does not offer parking.
Does 607 E Algrove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 E Algrove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 E Algrove Street have a pool?
No, 607 E Algrove Street does not have a pool.
Does 607 E Algrove Street have accessible units?
No, 607 E Algrove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 607 E Algrove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 E Algrove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 E Algrove Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 607 E Algrove Street has units with air conditioning.
