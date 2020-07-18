All apartments in Covina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

525 W Marbury Street

525 West Marbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 West Marbury Street, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to rent this beautifully remodeled home in Covina. It offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The formal living room has a fireplace. The family room has a beautiful French door, and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen was recently remodeled and with its high end appliances is every cooks dream. It offers newer cabinets, sleek quartz counter tops and custom back splash, and built-in appliances. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with newly remodeled shower and vanity. The hall bath was also remodeled. There are raised panel interior doors and dual pane windows throughout. The private and well maintained back yard is perfect to relax and unwind. The home is located on a cul-de-sac in walking distance to Covina High School, Traweek Middle School and Workman Elementary School. It is very well maintained and ready to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 W Marbury Street have any available units?
525 W Marbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 525 W Marbury Street have?
Some of 525 W Marbury Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 W Marbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 W Marbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 W Marbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 W Marbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 525 W Marbury Street offer parking?
No, 525 W Marbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 525 W Marbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 W Marbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 W Marbury Street have a pool?
No, 525 W Marbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 W Marbury Street have accessible units?
No, 525 W Marbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 W Marbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 W Marbury Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 W Marbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 W Marbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.
