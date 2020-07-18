525 W Marbury Street

Amenities

Great opportunity to rent this beautifully remodeled home in Covina. It offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The formal living room has a fireplace. The family room has a beautiful French door, and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen was recently remodeled and with its high end appliances is every cooks dream. It offers newer cabinets, sleek quartz counter tops and custom back splash, and built-in appliances. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with newly remodeled shower and vanity. The hall bath was also remodeled. There are raised panel interior doors and dual pane windows throughout. The private and well maintained back yard is perfect to relax and unwind. The home is located on a cul-de-sac in walking distance to Covina High School, Traweek Middle School and Workman Elementary School. It is very well maintained and ready to move-in.