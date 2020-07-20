342 1/2 East Badillo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court carport parking

***MINIMUM 700 FICO SCORE REQUIRED FOR ALL ADULT OCCUPANTS***



Ful Renovation! 1BD+1BA Apartment Near Downtown Covina

Upstairs, second level unit

Hardwood flooring

Kitchen w/ stove and refrigerator

Quartz counter tops

Air Conditioner

One assigned carport parking space

Water and trash included

Interior photos are of a similar unit

View a 3-D virtual tour of a similar unit at the SGV Management website

or visit this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iEbjYDQ13qd



Walking Distance to Downtown Covina, Near Covina Metrolink Station, Restaurants, Parks, High School, Middle School, Elementary School



Tobacco Free Property

Sorry! No Pets Allowed



Call our office at: (626) 574-0828 to see the unit

364 1/2 E Badillo St., Covina, CA 91723

Apartment 364 1/2

One (1) year lease required with security deposit

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.