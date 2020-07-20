All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 342 1/2 East Badillo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
342 1/2 East Badillo Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 5:53 AM

342 1/2 East Badillo Street

342 1/2 E Badillo St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

342 1/2 E Badillo St, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
bocce court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
parking
***MINIMUM 700 FICO SCORE REQUIRED FOR ALL ADULT OCCUPANTS***

Ful Renovation! 1BD+1BA Apartment Near Downtown Covina
Upstairs, second level unit
Hardwood flooring
Kitchen w/ stove and refrigerator
Quartz counter tops
Air Conditioner
One assigned carport parking space
Water and trash included
Interior photos are of a similar unit
View a 3-D virtual tour of a similar unit at the SGV Management website
or visit this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iEbjYDQ13qd

Walking Distance to Downtown Covina, Near Covina Metrolink Station, Restaurants, Parks, High School, Middle School, Elementary School

Tobacco Free Property
Sorry! No Pets Allowed

Call our office at: (626) 574-0828 to see the unit
364 1/2 E Badillo St., Covina, CA 91723
Apartment 364 1/2
One (1) year lease required with security deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 1/2 East Badillo Street have any available units?
342 1/2 East Badillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 342 1/2 East Badillo Street have?
Some of 342 1/2 East Badillo Street's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 1/2 East Badillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
342 1/2 East Badillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 1/2 East Badillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 342 1/2 East Badillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 342 1/2 East Badillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 342 1/2 East Badillo Street offers parking.
Does 342 1/2 East Badillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 1/2 East Badillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 1/2 East Badillo Street have a pool?
No, 342 1/2 East Badillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 342 1/2 East Badillo Street have accessible units?
No, 342 1/2 East Badillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 342 1/2 East Badillo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 1/2 East Badillo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 342 1/2 East Badillo Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 342 1/2 East Badillo Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722

Similar Pages

Covina 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCovina 2 Bedroom Apartments
Covina Apartments with BalconiesCovina Apartments with Gyms
Covina Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles