Covina, CA
322 E Badillo Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

322 E Badillo Street

322 E Badillo St · No Longer Available
Location

322 E Badillo St, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
*LEASE* You’ll love this Immaculately maintained 2nd floor, single-story unit in the city of Covina. Conveniently located near the heart of Downtown Covina, restaurants and shops. Floor plan features a bright living room with large picture window that fills the home with natural sunlight. Make your way through the dining room and into the remodeled kitchen highlighting gorgeous cabinetry and quartz countertops. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 1 covered parking space. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Give us a call to schedule a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 E Badillo Street have any available units?
322 E Badillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
Is 322 E Badillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
322 E Badillo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 E Badillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 322 E Badillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 322 E Badillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 322 E Badillo Street does offer parking.
Does 322 E Badillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 E Badillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 E Badillo Street have a pool?
No, 322 E Badillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 322 E Badillo Street have accessible units?
No, 322 E Badillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 322 E Badillo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 E Badillo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 E Badillo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 E Badillo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
