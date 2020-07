Amenities

on-site laundry

This unit is in the back facing north, which is very quiet with its own separate entrance that is totally fenced in. The unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hard surface floors in living room, dining room and bedrooms, and tile floors in kitchen, bathroom and laundry room. Fresh paint, well-secured back yard. Walking distance to downtown Covina.

-NO PETS

-NO SMOKERS