215 E Center Street

215 East Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 East Center Street, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

The heart of Downtown Covina is waiting for you! This unit is conveniently located to the freeways and Metro Link Station (ideal for commuters). Desirable floor plan features laminate flooring throughout. Recently refreshed and ready for a new occupant. Open and airy design with lots of natural lighting during the day. Walking distance to everything you need: restaurants, parks, Metro Link, and entertainment! Take a closer look at one of the area's best values! Intimate and neighborly, Covina retains the atmosphere that it enjoyed during its days as the center of a small city whose motto once was "One Mile Square and All There." Come home to Covina, you'll understand why this close-knit community takes pride in being the heart of the San Gabriel Valley.

CALL ME TODAY FOR A PRIVATE VIEWING 626.826.5988.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 E Center Street have any available units?
215 E Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
Is 215 E Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 E Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 E Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 E Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 215 E Center Street offer parking?
No, 215 E Center Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 E Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 E Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 E Center Street have a pool?
No, 215 E Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 E Center Street have accessible units?
No, 215 E Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 E Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 E Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 E Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 E Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.

