140 E Puente Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking range

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Spanish style house available in desirable Covina area. Filled with charm and boasting stained glass windows throughout, this house’s character is truly one of a kind. Natural lighting brings each room to life, and share the gorgeous views all around. Hallways with wall niches lead to bedrooms and tiled bathrooms. The spacious kitchen includes granite counters and stone tiled backsplash. Enjoy an evening of relaxation in your own private balcony, or take a stroll through the yard on paver and pebbled walkways surrounding the grand landscape and citrus trees. Designed by a professional landscaper this breathtaking yard provides all desired. A covered patio includes a ready to use outdoor brick stove for small get together, or enjoy the open patio area perfect for a larger entertainment. An outdoor living feel with all the convenience. With a huge yard lot area you can section for a private produce garden or for a future add-on expansion