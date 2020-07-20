All apartments in Covina
Covina, CA
140 E Puente Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

140 E Puente Street

140 East Puente Street · No Longer Available
Location

140 East Puente Street, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Spanish style house available in desirable Covina area. Filled with charm and boasting stained glass windows throughout, this house’s character is truly one of a kind. Natural lighting brings each room to life, and share the gorgeous views all around. Hallways with wall niches lead to bedrooms and tiled bathrooms. The spacious kitchen includes granite counters and stone tiled backsplash. Enjoy an evening of relaxation in your own private balcony, or take a stroll through the yard on paver and pebbled walkways surrounding the grand landscape and citrus trees. Designed by a professional landscaper this breathtaking yard provides all desired. A covered patio includes a ready to use outdoor brick stove for small get together, or enjoy the open patio area perfect for a larger entertainment. An outdoor living feel with all the convenience. With a huge yard lot area you can section for a private produce garden or for a future add-on expansion

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 E Puente Street have any available units?
140 E Puente Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 140 E Puente Street have?
Some of 140 E Puente Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 E Puente Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 E Puente Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 E Puente Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 E Puente Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 140 E Puente Street offer parking?
Yes, 140 E Puente Street offers parking.
Does 140 E Puente Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 E Puente Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 E Puente Street have a pool?
No, 140 E Puente Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 E Puente Street have accessible units?
No, 140 E Puente Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 E Puente Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 E Puente Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 E Puente Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 E Puente Street does not have units with air conditioning.
