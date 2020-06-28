1204 N Sunflower Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets media room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful Townhouse in desirable Charter Oak School District. Consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 2 car attached garage its own front patio and washer/dryer hookups. This is a 12 unit complex which makes it very clean, quiet and well maintained. Laminate flooring downstairs and Brand New carpet upstairs. Large master bedroom, dual sink in master bath and a large walk in closet. Unit has Brand New wood blinds and New Interior paint. All three bedroom are upstairs, the 2 other bedrooms have mirror closets. It's a great complex close to restaurants, movie theater, stores, parks, hiking etc.