Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom home in the city of Covina. This home features new flooring, fresh paint, granite counter tops in the kitchen, a bonus room, indoor laundry and much more!! Outside the well landscaped yard provides plenty of privacy from the neighbors. Conveniently located between the 10 and 210 freeways and less than a mile from downtown Covina and a metro stop.