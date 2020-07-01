All apartments in Covina
1139 HARVEST DR.

1139 Harvest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1139 Harvest Dr, Covina, CA 91722
Covina

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath with private balcony. - Newly Built 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town home with attached 2 car garage and private balcony located in the City of Covina. This town home is ready for move in and comes with start of the art appliances with central air and heating.

It is conveniently located near great restaurants, retail stores, shopping center, fitness and much more.

* Features*
-Attached 2 Car garage parking
-Laundry hook up inside the unit
-Central Air and Heater
-Ring Door Alarm
-Open Space living room
-Opening space Kitchen with Island.

Pricing & Detail
-Credit Score must be 650 or higher to be considered
-Monthly Rent: $2,700.00
-One Time Application Fee: $45.00
-Security Deposit: Depends on Credit

ONLY SERIOUS INQUIRIES!

Contact us to view the property today!
Nicole
626.856.9158

(RLNE5400983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 HARVEST DR. have any available units?
1139 HARVEST DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 1139 HARVEST DR. have?
Some of 1139 HARVEST DR.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 HARVEST DR. currently offering any rent specials?
1139 HARVEST DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 HARVEST DR. pet-friendly?
No, 1139 HARVEST DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 1139 HARVEST DR. offer parking?
Yes, 1139 HARVEST DR. offers parking.
Does 1139 HARVEST DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 HARVEST DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 HARVEST DR. have a pool?
No, 1139 HARVEST DR. does not have a pool.
Does 1139 HARVEST DR. have accessible units?
No, 1139 HARVEST DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 HARVEST DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 HARVEST DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 HARVEST DR. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1139 HARVEST DR. has units with air conditioning.

