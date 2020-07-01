1139 HARVEST DR.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath with private balcony. - Newly Built 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town home with attached 2 car garage and private balcony located in the City of Covina. This town home is ready for move in and comes with start of the art appliances with central air and heating.



It is conveniently located near great restaurants, retail stores, shopping center, fitness and much more.



* Features*

-Attached 2 Car garage parking

-Laundry hook up inside the unit

-Central Air and Heater

-Ring Door Alarm

-Open Space living room

-Opening space Kitchen with Island.



Pricing & Detail

-Credit Score must be 650 or higher to be considered

-Monthly Rent: $2,700.00

-One Time Application Fee: $45.00

-Security Deposit: Depends on Credit



ONLY SERIOUS INQUIRIES!



Contact us to view the property today!

Nicole

626.856.9158



(RLNE5400983)