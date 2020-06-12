/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:48 PM
251 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coto de Caza, CA
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
17 Canada Oaks
17 Canada Oaks, Coto de Caza, CA
Amazing Stonefield Custom Estate situated Coto's North Golf Course on a single loaded street with only 11 homes on the street. The home has breathtaking views of the fairway, greens and valley.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
29 Charleston Lane
29 Charleston Lane, Coto de Caza, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family home in the Tanglewood tract with a fabulous golf course view home located within the beautiful gates of Coto de Caza! This home features an open floor plan with a living room with high cathedral ceilings, formal dining room , a combo office/
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
8 Maidstone
8 Maidstone, Coto de Caza, CA
Amazing Fairway Estate Home nestled in the prestigious gated community of Cota De Caza. This home originally featured 5 Bedrooms Plus 4.5 Baths.
Results within 1 mile of Coto de Caza
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
23 Calle De Las Sonatas
23 Calle De Las Sonatas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Available 07/01/20 23 Calle de las sonatas - Property Id: 291601 Showing tomorrow 5/29/20 between 400-500 pm This townhome is walking distance from all shopping centers in rancho Santa margarita in the best school district .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
2 Lawnridge
2 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
One of the best lots in Dove Canyon! Ready to move in. This 5 bedroom home is located on a flag lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Coto de Caza
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,315
1358 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
SAMLARC
9 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,962
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Township Village
14 Units Available
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1651 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27071 Benidorm
27071 Benidorm, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
27071 Benidorm Available 06/19/20 Upgraded 3 Bedroom Home w/ Washer and Dryer Included! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home. Open living area through out the home. Jack and Jill Bathroom. Big yard and detached 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26822 Avenida Domingo
26822 Avenida Domingo, Mission Viejo, CA
Welcoming Mid-Century Home! - Mid- Century home available! The Mid- Century home is located in Mission Viejo, it promotes four spacious bedrooms and two REMODELED bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Poppyfield Lane
12 Poppyfield Lane, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rare Rental Home in Las Flores, CA - Property Id: 118721 Best location on this tract. Beautiful 3BR/2.5Bath / 2car garage plus 1 parking pass, single family home located in Las Flores, CA right next to the community Pool/Spa.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22851 Via Santa Maria
22851 Via Santa Maria, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home - 22851 Via Santa Maria - 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Single Story Home. Upgraded Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central Heating & A/C, W/D Included in Garage, 2 Car Attached Garage. Near Barcelona Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
26661 Dorothea Available 07/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26186 Buscador
26186 Buscador, Mission Viejo, CA
Beautiful Mission Viejo Home! - Spacious home in Mission Viejo featuring 5bdrm and 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces, laundry hookups downstairs, newer carpet, vaulted ceilings, fenced rear yard with covered patio.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
32 SELLAS Road N
32 Sellas Road North, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1818 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Best location in Ladera Ranch! Featuring Panoramic Views and an amazing, oversized lot! The house is located right across from the fabulous Founder's Park, walking distance to amazing pools, Splash Pad, tennis courts, sand
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pacific Knolls
1 Unit Available
20 Montgomery
20 Montgomery, Mission Viejo, CA
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath family home, on one of the friendliest cul-de-sacs, in highly desired Pacific Hills. This home is walking distance to Fieldcrest Park, basketball courts and soccer fields.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
114 Encantado
114 Encantado Canyon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1511 sqft
Light bright and open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Home will have wood floors downstairs carpet upstairs. New stainless steel appliances. Property has rear patio yard with no one adjoining in rear looking into your patio or windows.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Oso Valley Greenbelt
1 Unit Available
24511 Tabuenca
24511 Tabuenca, Mission Viejo, CA
Ahmad Arshi Regency Real Estate Brokers 949-636-3333
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Auburn Ridge
1 Unit Available
26712 Baronet
26712 Baronet, Mission Viejo, CA
Fantastic Opportunity to lease this upgraded and gorgeous Auburn Ridge home with 3 car garage and epoxy floors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pacific Hills
1 Unit Available
27130 S Ridge Drive
27130 South Ridge Drive, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with a gorgeous view!! This perfect home features 3 bedrooms and a downstairs office that can be used as a fourth bedroom, 4 bathrooms and three car garage with epoxy flooring and built in cabinets.