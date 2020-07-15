/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
196 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Coto de Caza, CA
1 Unit Available
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
5 Ironwood Circle
5 Ironwood Circle, Coto de Caza, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1489 sqft
Spacious, one level direct garage access townhome. Located in gated prestigious community of Coto De Caza and features 2 bedroom 2 bath with separate Landry room.
15 Units Available
Robinson Ranch
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Contact for Availability
SAMLARC
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
31 Santa Loretta
31 Santa Loretta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1027 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner (Upper) Unit, with Direct Access Garage. Convenient location at Antonio Parkway and Coto De Caza Drive. Highly coveted Casifina homes with open floor plans, soaring ceilings, and many upgrades throughout.
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
12 Via Prado
12 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
802 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in RSM! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PwjHQwzLUkq Click link below for video tour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBhOcgqIjLc To schedule showings: 1.
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
51 Leonado
51 Leonado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1049 sqft
Charming end unit on the top level of a sought after RSM community. Enter this property by way of a spacious front patio that looks over the neighborhood. The living space is open with lots of bright light.
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
82 Flor De Sol
82 Flor de Sol, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
737 sqft
Great floor plan, two bedroom, two bath, each with own bathrooms, just remodeled with upgraded vinyl /laminated flooring, Fresh paint, upgraded tub/shower with new enclosures, new vanities, fixtures, carpeted bedrooms, Granite counters, Full size
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
1 Hemlock
1 Hemlock, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
926 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom town home just blocks away from the lake. Close to shopping.
21 Units Available
Vista del Lago Apartments
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
15 Units Available
SAMLARC
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
13 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
22 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
9 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1045 sqft
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
39 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
15 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1065 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
20 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
SAMLARC
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
945 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
3 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
10 Units Available
Township Village
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
15 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1128 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
104 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1302 sqft
26956 Diamond Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up.
