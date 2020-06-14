175 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CA with garage

Apartment List
1 of 20

Downtown Lafayette
1 Unit Available
1000 Dewing Ave
1000 Dewing Avenue, Lafayette, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1428 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a class A property in a 69 unit condominium secured building. The tenant is welcome to use the EV charge station available to all residences and guests.

1 of 30

Reliez Valley Area
1 Unit Available
1482 RELIEZ VALLEY RD
1482 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
3192 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - INCREDIBLE SECLUDED HACIENDA STYLE ESTATE W/ MAGNIFICENT GATED PROPERTY SITUATED ON OVER 2.8 ACRES!!! 3 BEDROOMS & 2.

1 of 26

Peardale Estates
1 Unit Available
1024 Hoedel Ct
1024 Hoedel Ct, Lafayette, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
3824 sqft
Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-2532525 - Built in 2017 this single level family home boasts 3824 sq. ft. of spectacular open living spaces on a beautifully landscaped .37 acre flat cul de sac lot.
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Verified

1 of 35

$
Downtown Walnut Creek
95 Units Available
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,589
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.

1 of 27

Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
1710 Comstock Drive
1710 Comstock Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
2302 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den. This home is beautifully appointed with 10 Ft. ceilings, all new plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms and den. and fresh designer paint color throughout. The floor plan is great.

1 of 24

Rheem Valley Manor
1 Unit Available
607 Rheem Boulevard
607 Rheem Boulevard, Moraga, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2576 sqft
DON'T GET SCAMMED!!! STOKLEY PROPERTIES DO NOT POST ON CRAIGSLIST!!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.com/properties/1632420?source=marketing Fantastic 3 bedrooms 3 baths 2576 sq. ft.

1 of 8

Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
2647 Buena Vista Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1436 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901518f6f1752fadaab17 Ranch-style house. 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms, with a kitchen, living room and dining room. Front yard, a covered patio plus a big backyard.

1 of 10

Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
2321 San Juan Ave
2321 San Juan Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
823 sqft
Open floor plan, featuring all new stainless steel appliances. This 2 bed/1 bath duplex has an attached garage with washer/dryer, charming front courtyard and private rear deck. Short walk to BART, downtown restaurants, shops, parks and schools.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
20 Benthill Ct
20 Benthill Court, Reliez Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
1000 sqft
Stokley Properties Presents 20 Benthill Ct in Lafayette! - This beautifully unique newly renovated one bedroom 2.5 bath home is surrounded by a half-acre of privacy and a view that could kill.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Verified

1 of 20

Gregory Gardens
19 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 39

18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,886
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 9

$
34 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,755
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 15

$
Downtown Walnut Creek
7 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,169
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 17

12 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Verified

1 of 20

Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 50

Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,131
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 37

$
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified

1 of 31

$
21 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,286
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

$
8 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
964 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 12

$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 46

Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 12

Downtown Concord
2 Units Available
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.

1 of 22

Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
26 Saxton Court
26 Saxton Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1510 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
City Guide for Lafayette, CA

"Oh, my sweet Lafayette, how I'm going to miss you. / You feel so good, Lafayette, now I've come to greet you / Tell all my friends I've come back again / I couldn't stay away, I was gone only a day / But I'm comin' back to my sweet Lafayette" (-Lucinda Williams, “Lafayette”)

Making up one-third of the Lamorinda (Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda) trifecta, Lafayette is renowned as one of the most pleasant and livable regions in the Bay Area (a feat, given its competition!). Located in the central section Contra Costa County, Lafayette boasts perfect California weather and an overall extremely high quality of life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lafayette, CA

Lafayette apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

