932 W 130th St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal parking recently renovated some paid utils carpet

3 Bedroom Back Home AVAILABLE SOON! - Property Id: 105129



Beautiful cozy spacious property with peaceful privacy, 9,400 sqft plus space, long driveway, Parking port, brick fenced front and backyard, fruit trees, recently remodeled.



Back Home Available Soon!

Freshly painted interior, built 2005, 3bedroom, 1 bath with washer dryer hook up, large spacious kitchen, dining and large spacious living room, large shared backyard. Private entrance. Call for details.



Call/Text: 310-714-1743

email: propertymanagement930@yahoo.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105129

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5492790)