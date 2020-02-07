All apartments in Compton
Find more places like 932 W 130th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Compton, CA
/
932 W 130th St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

932 W 130th St

932 W 130th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Compton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

932 W 130th St, Compton, CA 90222

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom Back Home AVAILABLE SOON! - Property Id: 105129

Beautiful cozy spacious property with peaceful privacy, 9,400 sqft plus space, long driveway, Parking port, brick fenced front and backyard, fruit trees, recently remodeled.

Back Home Available Soon!
Freshly painted interior, built 2005, 3bedroom, 1 bath with washer dryer hook up, large spacious kitchen, dining and large spacious living room, large shared backyard. Private entrance. Call for details.

Call/Text: 310-714-1743
email: propertymanagement930@yahoo.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105129
Property Id 105129

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5492790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 W 130th St have any available units?
932 W 130th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
What amenities does 932 W 130th St have?
Some of 932 W 130th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 W 130th St currently offering any rent specials?
932 W 130th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 W 130th St pet-friendly?
No, 932 W 130th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Compton.
Does 932 W 130th St offer parking?
Yes, 932 W 130th St offers parking.
Does 932 W 130th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 W 130th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 W 130th St have a pool?
No, 932 W 130th St does not have a pool.
Does 932 W 130th St have accessible units?
No, 932 W 130th St does not have accessible units.
Does 932 W 130th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 W 130th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 932 W 130th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 932 W 130th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Compton 1 BedroomsCompton 3 Bedrooms
Compton Apartments with GarageCompton Apartments with Parking
Compton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

El Camino College-Compton CenterCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine