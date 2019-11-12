All apartments in Compton
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

824 West 136th Street

824 West 136th Street · No Longer Available
Location

824 West 136th Street, Compton, CA 90222

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COMPTON ** 2 CAR GARAGE WITH DRIVEWAY!!** - Don't look any further! You have found the perfect home. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is available now. Enjoy this single story home with a gated entry and 2 parking spaces included. The kitchen will come equipped with a gas stove, microwave, and a dishwasher. Granite counter tops and laminate flooring. Living room area has big windows to provide a lot of natural light, screen windows and blinds, also enjoy an enclosed yard. For your convenience we also have washer and dryer hook ups!
This location is in Compton. Nearby parks include Gonzales Park, Sibrie Park and Enterprise Park.

To Qualify:
Credit score must be no less than 550
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this apartment call Borba Realty at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbarealty.com to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

(RLNE5291652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

