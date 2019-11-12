824 West 136th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COMPTON ** 2 CAR GARAGE WITH DRIVEWAY!!** - Don't look any further! You have found the perfect home. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is available now. Enjoy this single story home with a gated entry and 2 parking spaces included. The kitchen will come equipped with a gas stove, microwave, and a dishwasher. Granite counter tops and laminate flooring. Living room area has big windows to provide a lot of natural light, screen windows and blinds, also enjoy an enclosed yard. For your convenience we also have washer and dryer hook ups!

This location is in Compton. Nearby parks include Gonzales Park, Sibrie Park and Enterprise Park.



To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 550

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



For more information on this apartment call Borba Realty at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbarealty.com to apply online.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



