Compton, CA
2713 W 154th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

2713 W 154th Street

2713 West 154th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2713 West 154th Street, Compton, CA 90220

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4-Bd Remodeled Home in Compton bordering Carson and Gardena! This home has been spectacularly upgraded!. Wide open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and new kitchen soft-close cabinets/drawers. All new windows throughout, remodeled baths and new interior doors, even new door frames! Master bedoom has a remodeled bath with plenty of closet space that is wall-to-wall. This home is sure to make you proud to live here. A cozy fireplace, brand new tile flooring throughout and a beautiful color pallet. Every bedroom has brand new ceiling fans as well as living room. Plenty of storage space in the large hallway. Washer and dryer hookups in the garage. Central heating, you name it and it's there for you. New exterior painted just days ago. Close to elementary school and middle school only a short walk away. Owner will pay for gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 W 154th Street have any available units?
2713 W 154th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
What amenities does 2713 W 154th Street have?
Some of 2713 W 154th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 W 154th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2713 W 154th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 W 154th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2713 W 154th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Compton.
Does 2713 W 154th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2713 W 154th Street offers parking.
Does 2713 W 154th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 W 154th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 W 154th Street have a pool?
No, 2713 W 154th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2713 W 154th Street have accessible units?
No, 2713 W 154th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 W 154th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 W 154th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2713 W 154th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2713 W 154th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

