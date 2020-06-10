2713 W 154th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4-Bd Remodeled Home in Compton bordering Carson and Gardena! This home has been spectacularly upgraded!. Wide open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and new kitchen soft-close cabinets/drawers. All new windows throughout, remodeled baths and new interior doors, even new door frames! Master bedoom has a remodeled bath with plenty of closet space that is wall-to-wall. This home is sure to make you proud to live here. A cozy fireplace, brand new tile flooring throughout and a beautiful color pallet. Every bedroom has brand new ceiling fans as well as living room. Plenty of storage space in the large hallway. Washer and dryer hookups in the garage. Central heating, you name it and it's there for you. New exterior painted just days ago. Close to elementary school and middle school only a short walk away. Owner will pay for gardener.