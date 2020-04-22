Rent Calculator
Home
/
Compton, CA
/
1419 W 153rd St
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1419 W 153rd St
1419 West 153rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1419 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA 90220
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Three bedroom, one bathroom home with plenty of storage and parking. Large yard with fruit trees. Walking distance to elementary school. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE3570343)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1419 W 153rd St have any available units?
1419 W 153rd St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Compton, CA
.
Is 1419 W 153rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1419 W 153rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 W 153rd St pet-friendly?
No, 1419 W 153rd St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Compton
.
Does 1419 W 153rd St offer parking?
Yes, 1419 W 153rd St offers parking.
Does 1419 W 153rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 W 153rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 W 153rd St have a pool?
No, 1419 W 153rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1419 W 153rd St have accessible units?
No, 1419 W 153rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 W 153rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 W 153rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 W 153rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 W 153rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
