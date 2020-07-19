All apartments in Citrus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

844 E. Fielding Street

844 E Fielding St · No Longer Available
Location

844 E Fielding St, Citrus, CA 91702
Citrus

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Brand New Townhome in Azusa - They say location is everything! This brand-new townhome has it all and its waiting just for you! Two story, three bedroom, 2.5 baths. Both full bathrooms come with duel sinks. Kitchen has great storage and includes stove-top/oven, microwave and dishwasher. The laundry room is conveniently placed upstairs. Plush carpeting throughout the home. Walk in closets and plenty of storage. Two car attached garage. Walking distance to Azusa Pacific University, Citrus College, Foothill Cinema, multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Close to the 210 freeway. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $2,495.00
Deposit: starts at $2,495.00 (varies depending on credit)
Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4696063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 E. Fielding Street have any available units?
844 E. Fielding Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus, CA.
What amenities does 844 E. Fielding Street have?
Some of 844 E. Fielding Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 E. Fielding Street currently offering any rent specials?
844 E. Fielding Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 E. Fielding Street pet-friendly?
No, 844 E. Fielding Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus.
Does 844 E. Fielding Street offer parking?
Yes, 844 E. Fielding Street offers parking.
Does 844 E. Fielding Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 E. Fielding Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 E. Fielding Street have a pool?
No, 844 E. Fielding Street does not have a pool.
Does 844 E. Fielding Street have accessible units?
No, 844 E. Fielding Street does not have accessible units.
Does 844 E. Fielding Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 E. Fielding Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 844 E. Fielding Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 E. Fielding Street does not have units with air conditioning.
