844 E. Fielding Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Brand New Townhome in Azusa - They say location is everything! This brand-new townhome has it all and its waiting just for you! Two story, three bedroom, 2.5 baths. Both full bathrooms come with duel sinks. Kitchen has great storage and includes stove-top/oven, microwave and dishwasher. The laundry room is conveniently placed upstairs. Plush carpeting throughout the home. Walk in closets and plenty of storage. Two car attached garage. Walking distance to Azusa Pacific University, Citrus College, Foothill Cinema, multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Close to the 210 freeway. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $2,495.00

Deposit: starts at $2,495.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4696063)