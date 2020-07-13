138 Apartments for rent in Citrus Heights, CA with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
$
44 Units Available
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
7 Units Available
Sunrise Ranch
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Oaks
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
CHANT
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:05pm
3 Units Available
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
Copperwood Apartment Homes
7870 Locher Way, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
830 sqft
Welcome to charming Copperwood Apartment Homes. Here, in our tucked-away location, you will reside in comfort, but will still be conveniently located near schools, restaurants, transportation and shopping.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 8 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
Birdcage Heights
Legacy Park
8079 Sunrise East Way, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
861 sqft
Legacy Park Apartments is beautiful, newly remodeled apartment community in an excellent location in Citrus Heights. The community is just a short drive from I-80 and HWY 50.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
10 Units Available
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1295 sqft
Leisure is a big part of life at The Renaissance in Citrus Heights. Our community is nestled within an area rich with natural beauty.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
860 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Sunrise Ranch
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birdcage Heights
8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
8126 Briar Ridge Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1628 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Spacious two story townhome in Citrus Heights! - This beautiful townhome is located off of Madison Ave near entertainment, shopping, and dining.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Heights
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:59am
1 Unit Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
998 sqft
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
Cirby Side
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Haggin Park
5822 Shadow Creek Drive
5822 Shadowcreek Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
880 sqft
This unit has a beautifully updated kitchen! Featuring updated flooring, washer and dryer, garage and a nicely shaded and private back patio.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
South Cirby
2031 Polley Dr.
2031 Polley Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1135 sqft
Charming Bungalow home in Roseville with Pool - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Pool Corner home with lots of natural light located in Champion Oaks Subdivision. Has a suspicious kitchen with lots of cabinets for your storage needs.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6139 Via Casitas
6139 Via Casitas, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1380 sqft
NICE TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CARMICHAEL!! - Very nice updated townhouse in Carmichael with plenty of upgrades including fresh paint and new carpet. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and separate nook area for dining.
Results within 5 miles of Citrus Heights
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:59am
15 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
678 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
4 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
4 Units Available
Carmichael Colony
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,189
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 sqft
Come home to Olive Square Apartments in Carmichael, CA. This community is located on Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael and offers floorplans that will fit your lifestyle. Call today to schedule a personal tour.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
11 Units Available
Harding
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
5 Units Available
Cirby Side
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,223
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
796 sqft
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
American River Canyon
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.

July 2020 Citrus Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Citrus Heights Rent Report. Citrus Heights rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Citrus Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Citrus Heights rents increased slightly over the past month

Citrus Heights rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Citrus Heights stand at $1,147 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. Citrus Heights' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Sacramento Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Citrus Heights, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Sacramento metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carmichael has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,252, while one-bedrooms go for $987.
    • Over the past year, Rocklin is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,645, while one-bedrooms go for $1,297.
    • Davis has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,756; rents increased 0.2% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • West Sacramento has the least expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $958; rents were up 0.6% over the past month and 1.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Citrus Heights

    As rents have increased slightly in Citrus Heights, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Citrus Heights is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego whereas rents have fallen 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Citrus Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Citrus Heights' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Citrus Heights than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Citrus Heights is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Sacramento
    $980
    $1,240
    0
    1.5%
    Roseville
    $1,360
    $1,730
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Citrus Heights
    $1,150
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Davis
    $1,400
    $1,760
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Rancho Cordova
    $920
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Carmichael
    $990
    $1,250
    0.1%
    4.5%
    Rocklin
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.8%
    -0.7%
    West Sacramento
    $760
    $960
    0.6%
    1.7%
    North Highlands
    $1,080
    $1,370
    0.3%
    1%
    Fair Oaks
    $920
    $1,170
    0.5%
    2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

