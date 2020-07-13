69 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Chula Vista, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
1 Unit Available
Central Chula Vista
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Community includes e-payments, internet access, and a pool. Units include bathtubs, carpeting, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens with ranges. Great location close to Chula Vista Junior High School.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
16 Units Available
Hilltop
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,560
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Central Chula Vista
Villa Serena
351 I St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With ample on- and off-street parking in a quiet neighborhood of Chula Vista, these apartment homes feature laundry facilities, bright interiors and fully stocked kitchens. Walking distance to downtown shopping, Von's and Albertsons.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Eastlake
701 Eastshore Terrace
701 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
669 sqft
Perfectly located Eastlake Condo Available now...Features: Lots Of Upgrades To Include, Kitchen, Both Bathrooms, wood flooring no carpet. Newer Appliances and A/c. Laundry Closet Is Upstairs. One Car Garage Near Unit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Central Chula Vista
520 Glover AVE
520 Glover Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
750 sqft
Located in private highly upgraded 4 unit garden apartment community. Amazing close to everything community. Great neighbors, walking distance to elementary, junior and high schools as well as shopping and fine dining.
Results within 1 mile of Chula Vista

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
National City
2228 I Ave # B
2228 I Avenue, National City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
2228 I Ave # B Available 08/02/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Apt. National City - Cozy 1 bed 1 bath apt. close to major freeways and shopping centers. NO PETS. NO SECTION 8. (RLNE1990138)

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Terraces
3010 Alta View Drive #B204
3010 Alta View Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
675 sqft
One bedroom condo in Bay Terraces!!! - Updated one bedroom condo in Bay Terraces. Laundry facility on-site. Sparkling community pool. Located off the 54 and near the 805. Walking distance to Ralph's and dining establishments.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Terraces
2615 Alta view Dr Room 3
2615 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
You will love this place! - Property Id: 276452 1 bedroom ready for move in!! Relatively close to work. Home is 2 minutes away from the 54 highway, 15 minutes away from SDSU, roughly 15 - 20 min away from the naval shipyards and city center.
Results within 5 miles of Chula Vista
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
$
11 Units Available
East Village
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 8 at 12:26am
20 Units Available
East Village
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,475
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
953 sqft
In light of COVID-19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Barrio Logan
2149 National Ave
2149 National Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
350 sqft
2 Rooms 1 Bathroom/Kitchen/Yard Near Downtown SD - Property Id: 319719 Located in Barrio Logan near Arts District, Two large rooms plus kitchen and bath. Stainless appliances, new kitchen cabinets and new beautiful quartz counter top.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
La Presa
8365 Paradise Valley Rd
8365 Paradise Valley Road, La Presa, CA
Studio
$1,600
750 sqft
750-1500sqft Retail Space - Property Id: 301443 A great retail location in Spring Valley. Retail tenants have the option of leasing a 750sqft office space with 1 bathroom or a 1500sqft office space with 2 bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Logan Heights
2021 Ocean View Boulevard
2021 Ocean View Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
425 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath small cottage with new everything near downtown San Diego. Very close to central downtown, bus and trolley stops as well as the 5, 15 and 94 freeways.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2
6248 Childs Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
450 sqft
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW - Private Unit *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Perfect mini home!! New appliances: fridge, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher, and w/d AC & heating No pets Tenant responsible for Cable/Internet Street

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Egger Highlands
1087 Rolling Dunes Way
1087 Rolling Dunes Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1087 Rolling Dunes Way in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
1187 Donax Ave
1187 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
750 sqft
Imperial Beach upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Conveniently located one block off Palm Ave., includes assigned parking, close to public transportation, dining, shopping, etc. Water and trash paid. On site laundry

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
San Ysidro
855 W San Ysidro Blvd #17
855 West San Ysidro Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,295
855 W San Ysidro Blvd #17 Available 06/12/20 MODERN STUDIO FOR RENT IN SAN YSIDRO - BEAUTIFUL STUDIO FOR RENT IN SAN YSIDRO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ACROSS SHOPPING CENTERS, MAJOR ROADS AND FREEWAYS IN A SECOND, WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East Unit 606
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo Pet Friendly! - Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo walking distance to Cuyamaca College.
Results within 10 miles of Chula Vista
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
North Park
3962 Hamilton St
3962 Hamilton St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easily located near shopping, schools, and parks. Lots of sponsored activities for residents. On-site pool and courtyard provided. Parking and laundry available. Updated appliances, hardwood floors, and lots of storage in each unit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
3 Units Available
North Park
Florida Place
3440 Florida St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near schools, parks and shopping areas. A convenient location to get to. Properties feature a patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Spacious layouts. On-site laundry facilities and parking provided.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
13 Units Available
Marina
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,421
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,585
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Lake Murray
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,346
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.

July 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report. Chula Vista rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chula Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chula Vista rents held steady over the past month

Chula Vista rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chula Vista stand at $1,651 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,142 for a two-bedroom. Chula Vista's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Chula Vista over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,540; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chula Vista

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chula Vista, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chula Vista is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Chula Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $2,142 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chula Vista fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chula Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Chula Vista is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

