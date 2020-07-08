All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 19918 Christina Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
19918 Christina Circle
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:22 PM

19918 Christina Circle

19918 Christina Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19918 Christina Circle, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
garage
Nicely maintained single-story home in a very convenient location in Cerritos. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a master en-suite. Property has a formal living room and an attached 2-car garage. There’s a gated front courtyard for a private gathering. Home also has central air and heat. Washer and dryer hookups are in the garage. It is walking distance to Tetzlaff Middle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19918 Christina Circle have any available units?
19918 Christina Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 19918 Christina Circle have?
Some of 19918 Christina Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19918 Christina Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19918 Christina Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19918 Christina Circle pet-friendly?
No, 19918 Christina Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 19918 Christina Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19918 Christina Circle offers parking.
Does 19918 Christina Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19918 Christina Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19918 Christina Circle have a pool?
No, 19918 Christina Circle does not have a pool.
Does 19918 Christina Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 19918 Christina Circle has accessible units.
Does 19918 Christina Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19918 Christina Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 19918 Christina Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19918 Christina Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine