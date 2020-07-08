19918 Christina Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking garage

Nicely maintained single-story home in a very convenient location in Cerritos. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a master en-suite. Property has a formal living room and an attached 2-car garage. There’s a gated front courtyard for a private gathering. Home also has central air and heat. Washer and dryer hookups are in the garage. It is walking distance to Tetzlaff Middle School.