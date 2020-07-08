19918 Christina Circle, Cerritos, CA 90703 Cerritos
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
garage
Nicely maintained single-story home in a very convenient location in Cerritos. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a master en-suite. Property has a formal living room and an attached 2-car garage. There’s a gated front courtyard for a private gathering. Home also has central air and heat. Washer and dryer hookups are in the garage. It is walking distance to Tetzlaff Middle School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19918 Christina Circle have any available units?
19918 Christina Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 19918 Christina Circle have?
Some of 19918 Christina Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19918 Christina Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19918 Christina Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.