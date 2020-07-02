19623 Bouma Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ABC schools district, newly remodeled single-family home. 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus an enclosed patio and 2 car garage. Central air-conditioning system, with new window, new kitchen, new bathroom, new floors plus washer & dryer and a new refrigerator. Convient location, walking distance to schools, park and shopping center, restaurants. Easy access to freeway 91 and 605. Living sqft 1305+enclosed patio as bonus room.



Eligible take test to enter Whitney Middle/High School.

Ready to move in.