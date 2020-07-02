All apartments in Cerritos
Cerritos, CA
19623 Bouma Avenue
19623 Bouma Avenue

19623 Bouma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19623 Bouma Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ABC schools district, newly remodeled single-family home. 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus an enclosed patio and 2 car garage. Central air-conditioning system, with new window, new kitchen, new bathroom, new floors plus washer & dryer and a new refrigerator. Convient location, walking distance to schools, park and shopping center, restaurants. Easy access to freeway 91 and 605. Living sqft 1305+enclosed patio as bonus room.

Eligible take test to enter Whitney Middle/High School.
Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19623 Bouma Avenue have any available units?
19623 Bouma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 19623 Bouma Avenue have?
Some of 19623 Bouma Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19623 Bouma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19623 Bouma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19623 Bouma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19623 Bouma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 19623 Bouma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19623 Bouma Avenue offers parking.
Does 19623 Bouma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19623 Bouma Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19623 Bouma Avenue have a pool?
No, 19623 Bouma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19623 Bouma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19623 Bouma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19623 Bouma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19623 Bouma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 19623 Bouma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19623 Bouma Avenue has units with air conditioning.

