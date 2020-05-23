19019 Vickie Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom vintage style Cerritos home in a quiet neighborhood with 1,460 Sqft of living space. Excellent curb appeal with 2 car garage including aluminum garage door with opener and direct access to house. Living room with decorative fireplace just inside entry. Open Dining/Family room & kitchen with sliding door to entertainer's backyard. Kitchen has new range/oven, dishwasher and refrigerator along with a pass-through window to backyard! Large master suite with it's own master bath includes multiple closets and vanity. Award winning ABC school districts. Close to dining, shopping, parks, etc. This one will not last!!!