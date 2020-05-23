All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 19019 Vickie Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
19019 Vickie Ave
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:55 AM

19019 Vickie Ave

19019 Vickie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19019 Vickie Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom vintage style Cerritos home in a quiet neighborhood with 1,460 Sqft of living space. Excellent curb appeal with 2 car garage including aluminum garage door with opener and direct access to house. Living room with decorative fireplace just inside entry. Open Dining/Family room & kitchen with sliding door to entertainer's backyard. Kitchen has new range/oven, dishwasher and refrigerator along with a pass-through window to backyard! Large master suite with it's own master bath includes multiple closets and vanity. Award winning ABC school districts. Close to dining, shopping, parks, etc. This one will not last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19019 Vickie Ave have any available units?
19019 Vickie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 19019 Vickie Ave have?
Some of 19019 Vickie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19019 Vickie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19019 Vickie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19019 Vickie Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19019 Vickie Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 19019 Vickie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19019 Vickie Ave offers parking.
Does 19019 Vickie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19019 Vickie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19019 Vickie Ave have a pool?
No, 19019 Vickie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19019 Vickie Ave have accessible units?
No, 19019 Vickie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19019 Vickie Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19019 Vickie Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 19019 Vickie Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19019 Vickie Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine