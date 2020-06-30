All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:25 AM

18915 Alfred Avenue

18915 Alfred Avenue
Location

18915 Alfred Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW TO LEASE in CERRITOS - 2649 SF living space two story house, beautiful and spacious, nearby the entrance of Cerritos Shadow Park community. The house has 4 large bedrooms, a huge bonus room, 3 bathrooms and 3 fireplaces. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. 4 car attached garage.
Upgraded open kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets. Laminated flooring throughout. Dual pane windows. Central air/heating. Well maintained front and back yards. Back yard offers covered patio and BBQ grill perfect for family gathering and entertainment.
Nearby nationally ranked and California distinguished schools such as Whitney High, Cerritos High, Leal Elementary.
Very Convenient location. Easy Access To Fwy 5, 91, 605. Many shopping centers and restaurants in Cerritos and nearby.
Please contact Sam (JJ Realty Inc) Tel: 562 762 7182 for viewing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18915 Alfred Avenue have any available units?
18915 Alfred Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 18915 Alfred Avenue have?
Some of 18915 Alfred Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18915 Alfred Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18915 Alfred Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18915 Alfred Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18915 Alfred Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 18915 Alfred Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18915 Alfred Avenue offers parking.
Does 18915 Alfred Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18915 Alfred Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18915 Alfred Avenue have a pool?
No, 18915 Alfred Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18915 Alfred Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18915 Alfred Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18915 Alfred Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18915 Alfred Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18915 Alfred Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18915 Alfred Avenue has units with air conditioning.

