18915 Alfred Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW TO LEASE in CERRITOS - 2649 SF living space two story house, beautiful and spacious, nearby the entrance of Cerritos Shadow Park community. The house has 4 large bedrooms, a huge bonus room, 3 bathrooms and 3 fireplaces. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. 4 car attached garage.

Upgraded open kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets. Laminated flooring throughout. Dual pane windows. Central air/heating. Well maintained front and back yards. Back yard offers covered patio and BBQ grill perfect for family gathering and entertainment.

Nearby nationally ranked and California distinguished schools such as Whitney High, Cerritos High, Leal Elementary.

Very Convenient location. Easy Access To Fwy 5, 91, 605. Many shopping centers and restaurants in Cerritos and nearby.

Please contact Sam (JJ Realty Inc) Tel: 562 762 7182 for viewing appointment.