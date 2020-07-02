All apartments in Cerritos
18832 Godinho Avenue
Last updated December 7 2019 at 9:16 AM

18832 Godinho Avenue

18832 Godinho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18832 Godinho Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Delight your Holidays in this spectacular home. Your christmas tree next a fireplace in this GORGEOUS house to enjoy your Family at this Season.
LIKE NEW HOME FOR RENT in the prestigious city of Cerritos!! Professionally remodeled throughout with a new 50-year roof with all new rafter upgrades. The front door opens to high-ceilings and a well-lighted, spacious living room with a gas fireplace and open concept to formal dining area. The new kitchen offers upgraded Maple cabinets and Italian Marble countertops which add the look of pure, elegant luxury. Also included in your new home is new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, breakfast bar with open concept to the well-lighted family room and dual sliding door leading to the backyard. Home features a total of 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, one large master bedroom with walk-in closet, new shower sliding glass door, and marble counter tops. Laundry room and extra storage cabinets inside next to garage, dual-pane black power coated exterior windows all around and many more upgrades to list. This home is in a quiet neighborhood, in the very DESIRABLE and award-winning ABC school district, within the Nixon Academy of Multimedia Arts Production School, Whitney High, the #1 rated High School in California, and situated close to Leal Elementary. Move-in ready home is looking for a new owner. Come take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18832 Godinho Avenue have any available units?
18832 Godinho Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 18832 Godinho Avenue have?
Some of 18832 Godinho Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18832 Godinho Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18832 Godinho Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18832 Godinho Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18832 Godinho Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 18832 Godinho Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18832 Godinho Avenue offers parking.
Does 18832 Godinho Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18832 Godinho Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18832 Godinho Avenue have a pool?
No, 18832 Godinho Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18832 Godinho Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18832 Godinho Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18832 Godinho Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18832 Godinho Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18832 Godinho Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18832 Godinho Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

