18832 Godinho Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Delight your Holidays in this spectacular home. Your christmas tree next a fireplace in this GORGEOUS house to enjoy your Family at this Season.

LIKE NEW HOME FOR RENT in the prestigious city of Cerritos!! Professionally remodeled throughout with a new 50-year roof with all new rafter upgrades. The front door opens to high-ceilings and a well-lighted, spacious living room with a gas fireplace and open concept to formal dining area. The new kitchen offers upgraded Maple cabinets and Italian Marble countertops which add the look of pure, elegant luxury. Also included in your new home is new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, breakfast bar with open concept to the well-lighted family room and dual sliding door leading to the backyard. Home features a total of 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, one large master bedroom with walk-in closet, new shower sliding glass door, and marble counter tops. Laundry room and extra storage cabinets inside next to garage, dual-pane black power coated exterior windows all around and many more upgrades to list. This home is in a quiet neighborhood, in the very DESIRABLE and award-winning ABC school district, within the Nixon Academy of Multimedia Arts Production School, Whitney High, the #1 rated High School in California, and situated close to Leal Elementary. Move-in ready home is looking for a new owner. Come take a look today!