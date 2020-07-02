18423 Alfred Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcoming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House with Attached 2 Car Garage and Sun Room in Cerritos



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) This home is available but public showings are paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided at https://youtu.be/XqRX_T29GJM



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1960808?source=marketing



Single story home with open floor plan

• Kitchen features granite counter tops and lots of cabinets

• Enclosed Sun Room

• Master Bedroom W/ Master bathroom

• Large Closets

• Hall Linen Closet

• Washer / Dryer Hook-ups in Garage

• Large back patio and grass yard

• Central A/C and Heat

• Attached 2 car Garage with Direct Access, plenty of storage cabinets

Pest Control Service Included in Rent

Gardening Service included

Conveniently Located near 91 & 605 Freeways

Close to Heritage Park and Cerritos Towne Center



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,995 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please Submit for Pets



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing. We accept all sources of income

E-mail for more details. info@apgproperties.com

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $41, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.