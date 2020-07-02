All apartments in Cerritos
18423 Alfred Avenue
Last updated June 23 2020 at 1:50 AM

18423 Alfred Avenue

18423 Alfred Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18423 Alfred Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcoming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House with Attached 2 Car Garage and Sun Room in Cerritos

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) This home is available but public showings are paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided at https://youtu.be/XqRX_T29GJM

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1960808?source=marketing

Single story home with open floor plan
• Kitchen features granite counter tops and lots of cabinets
• Enclosed Sun Room
• Master Bedroom W/ Master bathroom
• Large Closets
• Hall Linen Closet
• Washer / Dryer Hook-ups in Garage
• Large back patio and grass yard
• Central A/C and Heat
• Attached 2 car Garage with Direct Access, plenty of storage cabinets
Pest Control Service Included in Rent
Gardening Service included
Conveniently Located near 91 & 605 Freeways
Close to Heritage Park and Cerritos Towne Center

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,995 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing. We accept all sources of income
E-mail for more details. info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $41, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18423 Alfred Avenue have any available units?
18423 Alfred Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 18423 Alfred Avenue have?
Some of 18423 Alfred Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18423 Alfred Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18423 Alfred Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18423 Alfred Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18423 Alfred Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18423 Alfred Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18423 Alfred Avenue offers parking.
Does 18423 Alfred Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18423 Alfred Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18423 Alfred Avenue have a pool?
No, 18423 Alfred Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18423 Alfred Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18423 Alfred Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18423 Alfred Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18423 Alfred Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18423 Alfred Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18423 Alfred Avenue has units with air conditioning.
