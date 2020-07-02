18423 Alfred Avenue

Amenities
Welcoming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House with Attached 2 Car Garage and Sun Room in Cerritos
This home is available but public showings are paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided at https://youtu.be/XqRX_T29GJM
Single story home with open floor plan
• Kitchen features granite counter tops and lots of cabinets
• Enclosed Sun Room
• Master Bedroom W/ Master bathroom
• Large Closets
• Hall Linen Closet
• Washer / Dryer Hook-ups in Garage
• Large back patio and grass yard
• Central A/C and Heat
• Attached 2 car Garage with Direct Access, plenty of storage cabinets
Pest Control Service Included in Rent
Gardening Service included
Conveniently Located near 91 & 605 Freeways
Close to Heritage Park and Cerritos Towne Center
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,995 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets
Equal Opportunity Housing. We accept all sources of income
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $41, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now
