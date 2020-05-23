All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17820 Kensington Avenue

17820 Kensington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17820 Kensington Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sharp Home Located in One of the Most Desirable Areas in Cerritos. Prominent ABC School District with Whitney High (7-12 Grades Through Entrance Exem). Newer Interior Paint. 7 Year New Central Air Conditioning Unit and Furnace. Dual Pane Windows and Sliding Doors. Laminated Floors. Ceiling Smooth Finish - No Acoustic. Recessed Lights in Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Family Room. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Large Family Room with Fireplace. Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet. Master Bath Upgraded. 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access and Roll-up Door. Attractive Curb Appeal. Cerritos Elementary, Carmenita Jr. High, Cerritos High. No Pets Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17820 Kensington Avenue have any available units?
17820 Kensington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 17820 Kensington Avenue have?
Some of 17820 Kensington Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17820 Kensington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17820 Kensington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17820 Kensington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17820 Kensington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 17820 Kensington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17820 Kensington Avenue offers parking.
Does 17820 Kensington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17820 Kensington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17820 Kensington Avenue have a pool?
No, 17820 Kensington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17820 Kensington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17820 Kensington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17820 Kensington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17820 Kensington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17820 Kensington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17820 Kensington Avenue has units with air conditioning.
