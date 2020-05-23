17820 Kensington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sharp Home Located in One of the Most Desirable Areas in Cerritos. Prominent ABC School District with Whitney High (7-12 Grades Through Entrance Exem). Newer Interior Paint. 7 Year New Central Air Conditioning Unit and Furnace. Dual Pane Windows and Sliding Doors. Laminated Floors. Ceiling Smooth Finish - No Acoustic. Recessed Lights in Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Family Room. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Large Family Room with Fireplace. Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet. Master Bath Upgraded. 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access and Roll-up Door. Attractive Curb Appeal. Cerritos Elementary, Carmenita Jr. High, Cerritos High. No Pets Please.