17333 Riviera Drive

*** Beautiful The Palms Gated Community*** Residential at prime location in Cerritos. Beautifully upgraded 2 story town house with 2253 sqft, 4 bedrooms + 2.5 baths & 2 car attached garage. It has a formal living room & dinning room and family room. Inside laundry. Throughout the house: new paints, new windows, new tiles and laminate water proof floors. Recessed lights, new shower and bath tub, New kitchen and new stainless still appliances, new concrete back yard and much more... You will surprised.