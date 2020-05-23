17128 Leslie Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Design and Exquisite! Highly Upgraded! Dual Pane Windows and Sliding Doors. Ceiling Smooth Finished - No Acoustic. Upgraded Copper Plumbing, Heating, Central Air Conditioning and Air Ducts. Freshly Painted Interior with Trendy Neutral Tone. Upgraded Entrance. Gracious Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Marble Decorated Fireplace. Chef Delighted Kitchen with Custom High Quality "Wellborn" Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Lazy Susan, Center Island and Garden Window. Surround Sound System/Speakers in Family Room and All Bedrooms. Both Bathrooms Beautifully Remodeled with "Wellborn" Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops & Custom Shower. Recessed Lights and Window Casings Throughout. Crown Moldings. Hunter Douglas Window Coverings in Living Room and Family Room. Master Bedroom with Dual Closets (1 Walk-in). Bedrooms with Upgraded Doors, Plantation Shutters, Closet Doors/Organizers. Water Softener. Two Car Attached Finished Garage with Direct Access and Epoxy Floor. Private Backyard with Large Covered Patio Offering Tranquil Retreat and Great for Entertaining. Professionally Landscaped with Attractive Curb Appeal. Prominent ABC Schools with Top Ranked Whitney High (7-12 Grades) Through Entrance Exam. Walking Distance to Gonsalves Elementary, Carmenita Jr. High, Whitney High and Cerritos Park East. No Pets Please! Must See to Appreciate! Won't Last!!!!