All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 17128 Leslie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
17128 Leslie Avenue
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:40 PM

17128 Leslie Avenue

17128 Leslie Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17128 Leslie Ave, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Design and Exquisite! Highly Upgraded! Dual Pane Windows and Sliding Doors. Ceiling Smooth Finished - No Acoustic. Upgraded Copper Plumbing, Heating, Central Air Conditioning and Air Ducts. Freshly Painted Interior with Trendy Neutral Tone. Upgraded Entrance. Gracious Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Marble Decorated Fireplace. Chef Delighted Kitchen with Custom High Quality "Wellborn" Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Lazy Susan, Center Island and Garden Window. Surround Sound System/Speakers in Family Room and All Bedrooms. Both Bathrooms Beautifully Remodeled with "Wellborn" Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops & Custom Shower. Recessed Lights and Window Casings Throughout. Crown Moldings. Hunter Douglas Window Coverings in Living Room and Family Room. Master Bedroom with Dual Closets (1 Walk-in). Bedrooms with Upgraded Doors, Plantation Shutters, Closet Doors/Organizers. Water Softener. Two Car Attached Finished Garage with Direct Access and Epoxy Floor. Private Backyard with Large Covered Patio Offering Tranquil Retreat and Great for Entertaining. Professionally Landscaped with Attractive Curb Appeal. Prominent ABC Schools with Top Ranked Whitney High (7-12 Grades) Through Entrance Exam. Walking Distance to Gonsalves Elementary, Carmenita Jr. High, Whitney High and Cerritos Park East. No Pets Please! Must See to Appreciate! Won't Last!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17128 Leslie Avenue have any available units?
17128 Leslie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 17128 Leslie Avenue have?
Some of 17128 Leslie Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17128 Leslie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17128 Leslie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17128 Leslie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17128 Leslie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 17128 Leslie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17128 Leslie Avenue offers parking.
Does 17128 Leslie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17128 Leslie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17128 Leslie Avenue have a pool?
No, 17128 Leslie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17128 Leslie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17128 Leslie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17128 Leslie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17128 Leslie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17128 Leslie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17128 Leslie Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine