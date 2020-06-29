All apartments in Cerritos
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
17007 Leslie Ave
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

17007 Leslie Ave

17007 Leslie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17007 Leslie Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Popular and desirable cul de sac neighborhood. Walk to Gonzales Elementary (next street), Carmenita Jr High, Whitney High, and Cerritos Park East.

Newly Renovated:
> New Paint
> New Dual Pane Windows
> New Bathrooms
> New Kitchen with Island
> New Microwave/Stove
> New Interior Doors

> Excellent cul de sac location (North of Artesia/East of Carmenita)
> Single story 4 bd/2 bath
> Highly desirable schools (Whitney High, Cerritos High, Carmenita Junior, Gonzales Elementary)
> Walk to Whitney High, Carmenita Junior and Gonzales Elementary Schools
> Highly desirable area of Cerritos - Walk to Cerritos Park East, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Post Office
> Close to Trader Joes, Walmart, Dollar Tree, Many Restaurants, Post Office
> Easy access to Freeways 5, 91 and 605

AMENITIES:
> Gas Stove
> Fireplace
> Washer & Dryer Hookups (in garage)
> 2-Car Garage

DETAILS:
Beds/Baths: 4 BD / 2 BA
Square feet: 1,500 (approx)
Garage: 2-car enclosed

NOTE:
> To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. 3rd party checks are not accepted.
> To schedule a viewing appointment, please send us your name and contact number.
> All the above information subject to verification by lessee.

Newly renovated: new kitchen, new quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, new interior doors, new paint and more. Laminated flooring. Covered patio with skylights. Central air/heating and ceiling fans. Fenced front yard with a safe play area. Exterior painting is in process. Easy access to 91 and 605 Freeways.

(RLNE5480243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17007 Leslie Ave have any available units?
17007 Leslie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 17007 Leslie Ave have?
Some of 17007 Leslie Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17007 Leslie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17007 Leslie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17007 Leslie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17007 Leslie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17007 Leslie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17007 Leslie Ave offers parking.
Does 17007 Leslie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17007 Leslie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17007 Leslie Ave have a pool?
No, 17007 Leslie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17007 Leslie Ave have accessible units?
No, 17007 Leslie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17007 Leslie Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17007 Leslie Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 17007 Leslie Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17007 Leslie Ave has units with air conditioning.

