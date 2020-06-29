17007 Leslie Ave

Amenities
Popular and desirable cul de sac neighborhood. Walk to Gonzales Elementary (next street), Carmenita Jr High, Whitney High, and Cerritos Park East.
Newly Renovated:
> New Paint
> New Dual Pane Windows
> New Bathrooms
> New Kitchen with Island
> New Microwave/Stove
> New Interior Doors
> Excellent cul de sac location (North of Artesia/East of Carmenita)
> Single story 4 bd/2 bath
> Highly desirable schools (Whitney High, Cerritos High, Carmenita Junior, Gonzales Elementary)
> Walk to Whitney High, Carmenita Junior and Gonzales Elementary Schools
> Highly desirable area of Cerritos - Walk to Cerritos Park East, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Post Office
> Close to Trader Joes, Walmart, Dollar Tree, Many Restaurants, Post Office
> Easy access to Freeways 5, 91 and 605
AMENITIES:
> Gas Stove
> Fireplace
> Washer & Dryer Hookups (in garage)
> 2-Car Garage
DETAILS:
Beds/Baths: 4 BD / 2 BA
Square feet: 1,500 (approx)
Garage: 2-car enclosed
NOTE:
> To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. 3rd party checks are not accepted.
> To schedule a viewing appointment, please send us your name and contact number.
> All the above information subject to verification by lessee.
Newly renovated: new kitchen, new quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, new interior doors, new paint and more. Laminated flooring. Covered patio with skylights. Central air/heating and ceiling fans. Fenced front yard with a safe play area. Exterior painting is in process. Easy access to 91 and 605 Freeways.
