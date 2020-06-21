16803 Camden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in One of the Most Desirable "Concord Place" Gated Community in Cerritos. Highly Acclaimed ABC School District with Top Ranked Whitney High (7-12 Grades Thru Entrance Exam). End Unit. Spacious Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling. Formal Dining Room. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Breakfast Counter. Family Room with Fireplace and Sliding Doors Leading to the Backyard. Laminate Floors in Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Staircase and Upstairs Hallway. Large Master Bedroom with High Ceiling and Mirrored Closet Doors. Master Bath with Over Sized Bathtub and Double Sinks. 2 Other Bedrooms are Good Sized. Additional Windows To Illuminate the House with Sunlight. Approx. 4 Year New Central Air Conditioning Unit and Furnace. 1 Year New Water Heater. Cozy Backyard with Fruit-bearing Tree. Two Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. Close to Community Guest Parking. Association Pool, Spa, Picnic Area and Well Manicured Greenbelt. Minutes to Towne Center, Renowned City Library, Performing Arts Center, Los Cerritos Mall and Auto Square. Must See to Appreciate!!!!