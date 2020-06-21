All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 16803 Camden Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
16803 Camden Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16803 Camden Lane

16803 Camden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16803 Camden Lane, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in One of the Most Desirable "Concord Place" Gated Community in Cerritos. Highly Acclaimed ABC School District with Top Ranked Whitney High (7-12 Grades Thru Entrance Exam). End Unit. Spacious Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling. Formal Dining Room. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Breakfast Counter. Family Room with Fireplace and Sliding Doors Leading to the Backyard. Laminate Floors in Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Staircase and Upstairs Hallway. Large Master Bedroom with High Ceiling and Mirrored Closet Doors. Master Bath with Over Sized Bathtub and Double Sinks. 2 Other Bedrooms are Good Sized. Additional Windows To Illuminate the House with Sunlight. Approx. 4 Year New Central Air Conditioning Unit and Furnace. 1 Year New Water Heater. Cozy Backyard with Fruit-bearing Tree. Two Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. Close to Community Guest Parking. Association Pool, Spa, Picnic Area and Well Manicured Greenbelt. Minutes to Towne Center, Renowned City Library, Performing Arts Center, Los Cerritos Mall and Auto Square. Must See to Appreciate!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16803 Camden Lane have any available units?
16803 Camden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 16803 Camden Lane have?
Some of 16803 Camden Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16803 Camden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16803 Camden Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16803 Camden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16803 Camden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 16803 Camden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16803 Camden Lane does offer parking.
Does 16803 Camden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16803 Camden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16803 Camden Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16803 Camden Lane has a pool.
Does 16803 Camden Lane have accessible units?
No, 16803 Camden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16803 Camden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16803 Camden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16803 Camden Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16803 Camden Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine