16633 Laurelbrook Way

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! All 3 grade levels of home schools are the top ranking of ABC Unified: Gonsalves Elementary, Carmenita Middle, Cerritos High School and qualified for the nationally acclaimed Whitney High School!!! Located on a very beautiful and serene cul-de-sac within steps from the highly preferred Gonsalves Elementary, this home offers great comfort with bright and open floor plan. Elegant granite tiles openly flow from living room into the kitchen and both baths; laminate flooring runs throughout all the bedrooms. The radiant living room comes with vaulted ceiling and granite hearth fireplace. Spacious master suite offers vanity area and walk-in closet. Kitchen is light and airy with sliding door to the nicely maintained backyard. Moreover, with just minutes away, enjoy all the nearby community conveniences of Cerritos Town and Performance Arts Center, award winning Cerritos Library, gorgeous parks, shopping and freeways access...