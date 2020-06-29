All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated March 21 2020 at 8:09 PM

16633 Laurelbrook Way

16633 Laurelbrook Way
Location

16633 Laurelbrook Way, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! All 3 grade levels of home schools are the top ranking of ABC Unified: Gonsalves Elementary, Carmenita Middle, Cerritos High School and qualified for the nationally acclaimed Whitney High School!!! Located on a very beautiful and serene cul-de-sac within steps from the highly preferred Gonsalves Elementary, this home offers great comfort with bright and open floor plan. Elegant granite tiles openly flow from living room into the kitchen and both baths; laminate flooring runs throughout all the bedrooms. The radiant living room comes with vaulted ceiling and granite hearth fireplace. Spacious master suite offers vanity area and walk-in closet. Kitchen is light and airy with sliding door to the nicely maintained backyard. Moreover, with just minutes away, enjoy all the nearby community conveniences of Cerritos Town and Performance Arts Center, award winning Cerritos Library, gorgeous parks, shopping and freeways access...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16633 Laurelbrook Way have any available units?
16633 Laurelbrook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 16633 Laurelbrook Way have?
Some of 16633 Laurelbrook Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16633 Laurelbrook Way currently offering any rent specials?
16633 Laurelbrook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16633 Laurelbrook Way pet-friendly?
No, 16633 Laurelbrook Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 16633 Laurelbrook Way offer parking?
Yes, 16633 Laurelbrook Way offers parking.
Does 16633 Laurelbrook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16633 Laurelbrook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16633 Laurelbrook Way have a pool?
No, 16633 Laurelbrook Way does not have a pool.
Does 16633 Laurelbrook Way have accessible units?
No, 16633 Laurelbrook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16633 Laurelbrook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16633 Laurelbrook Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16633 Laurelbrook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16633 Laurelbrook Way does not have units with air conditioning.

