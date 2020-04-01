All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM

16129 Crystal Creek Lane

16129 Crystal Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16129 Crystal Creek Lane, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully remodeled and Turnkey home in Tiburon Town home, Cozy and quiet , greenbelt with lots of trees . Easy access to great schools (ABC School district ) Two story home with swimming pool view .Wood floor through out the home , recently upgraded kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops,
Newer remolded bathrooms , Enclosed private patio with lots of sunshine facing south for entertaining family , Newer windows , blinds , two car garage , central AC/Heather , and much more . 2 Community swimming pools with Spa , Children's wading pool and lots of street packing for guests .
Easy access to freeway of 605,91 and 5 , Cerrtios town center is near by , performing art center shops and restaurants are a few blocks away .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16129 Crystal Creek Lane have any available units?
16129 Crystal Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 16129 Crystal Creek Lane have?
Some of 16129 Crystal Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16129 Crystal Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16129 Crystal Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16129 Crystal Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16129 Crystal Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 16129 Crystal Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16129 Crystal Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 16129 Crystal Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16129 Crystal Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16129 Crystal Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16129 Crystal Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 16129 Crystal Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 16129 Crystal Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16129 Crystal Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16129 Crystal Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16129 Crystal Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16129 Crystal Creek Lane has units with air conditioning.
