16129 Crystal Creek Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fully remodeled and Turnkey home in Tiburon Town home, Cozy and quiet , greenbelt with lots of trees . Easy access to great schools (ABC School district ) Two story home with swimming pool view .Wood floor through out the home , recently upgraded kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops,

Newer remolded bathrooms , Enclosed private patio with lots of sunshine facing south for entertaining family , Newer windows , blinds , two car garage , central AC/Heather , and much more . 2 Community swimming pools with Spa , Children's wading pool and lots of street packing for guests .

Easy access to freeway of 605,91 and 5 , Cerrtios town center is near by , performing art center shops and restaurants are a few blocks away .